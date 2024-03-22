Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $165.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

