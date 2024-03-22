Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $157.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $165.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

