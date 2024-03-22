LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 411,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.