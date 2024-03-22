Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

