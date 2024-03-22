Leerink Partnrs Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

