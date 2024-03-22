Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

