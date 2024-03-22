Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) General Counsel Acquires $11,994.40 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Catharine Kelly Rentzel bought 1,034 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $486.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

