KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 6,987,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,698,184. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

