Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 4.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.48 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 51,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 462,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

