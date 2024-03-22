KE (NYSE:BEKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.28.

KE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in KE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

