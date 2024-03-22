KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. UBS Group AG grew its position in KBR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in KBR by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 169.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

