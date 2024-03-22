KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $77.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $68.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. KB Home has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.