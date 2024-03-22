KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $68.52 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

