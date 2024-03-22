Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.88 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $979.14 million and $33.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

