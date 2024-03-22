Karen Detoro Sells 1,282 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $27.16 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

