Kareem Saad Sells 2,008 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) insider Kareem Saad sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $21,264.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $312,585.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kareem Saad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Kareem Saad sold 193 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $625.32.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kareem Saad sold 105 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $270.90.

GeneDx Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,291,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

