Kareem Saad Sells 2,008 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) insider Kareem Saad sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $21,264.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $312,585.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kareem Saad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Kareem Saad sold 193 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $625.32.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kareem Saad sold 105 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $270.90.

GeneDx Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,291,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.