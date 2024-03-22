Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

