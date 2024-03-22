JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

