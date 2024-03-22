JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

