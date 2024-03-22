JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Up 3.9 %

Pearson Company Profile

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 975.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.20).

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.