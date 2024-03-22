JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Pearson Stock Up 3.9 %
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
