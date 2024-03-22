JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $31.12 on Monday. JOYY has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

