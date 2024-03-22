Joule Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 903 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 903 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $413.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $414.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

