Joule Financial LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after buying an additional 991,790 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

