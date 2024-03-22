Joule Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

SCHI opened at $44.34 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

