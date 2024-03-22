Joule Financial LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

MU stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

