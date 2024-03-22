Joule Financial LLC Has $801,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

