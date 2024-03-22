Joule Financial LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

CBSH opened at $51.84 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

