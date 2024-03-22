Joule Financial LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

