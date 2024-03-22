Joule Financial LLC Acquires 2,845 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

