Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 267.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

