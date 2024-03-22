John Larry Festival Acquires 40,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.16.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.