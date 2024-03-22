JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TELA
TELA Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 992,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 6,169.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 641,774 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 669.8% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELA Bio
- Stock Average Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.