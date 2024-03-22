JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

TELA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 146,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,350. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 992,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 6,169.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 641,774 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 669.8% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

