JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.47.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.28 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

