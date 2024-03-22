Jefferies Financial Group Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $217.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $172.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.