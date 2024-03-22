Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $1,309,444.80 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

