Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $1,309,444.80 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jamf Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.