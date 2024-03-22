Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.