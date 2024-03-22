Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 10,498 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ISDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

