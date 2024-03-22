iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

