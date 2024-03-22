iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Trimmed by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

