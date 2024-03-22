iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

SLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,136,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

