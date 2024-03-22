iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,697,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $123.11. 137,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

