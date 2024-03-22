iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

