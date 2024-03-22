iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

