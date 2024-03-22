iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 934961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
