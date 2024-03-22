iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 934961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

