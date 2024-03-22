iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 12.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $414,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.