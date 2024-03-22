iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 852,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,691. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

