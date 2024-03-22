iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,422 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the average daily volume of 1,780 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

MTUM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 684,440 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

