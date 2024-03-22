iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413,250 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.