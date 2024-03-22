iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $618.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
