iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $618.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

