iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
