iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 11806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.